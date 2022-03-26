Advertisement

Remains of U.S. marines returned to home soil

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A U.S. Marine from Catlettsburg was among four marines whose remains were returned to U.S. soil on Friday after their deaths in a helicopter crash in Norway.

Cpl. Jacob Moore was returned, as well as the bodies of his comrades – Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Massachusetts; and Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio.

Corporal Moore’s decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

All four were killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a training exercise with NATO allies in Norway.

Military officials said the crash happened in “extreme conditions,” but the official cause remains under investigation.

WSAZ’s Kelsey Souto sat down earlier this week to talk with Moore’s family. For more on that story >>>>

