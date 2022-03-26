Advertisement

Lend-A-Hand Center hosts fourth Spring Creek Cleanup in Knox County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEWITT, Ky. (WYMT) - When you’re driving on any highway or backroad in the region, its common to see trash in ditch lines and water ways.

The Lend-A-Hand Center is doing what they can to clean the trash in their community and to involve others in this mission.

“I think this project shows how community organizations and the University of Kentucky and the state can kind of come together to partner to make a difference in the area,” said Katheryn Engle, Board Chairperson for the Lend-A-Hand Center.

Community members, church groups and representatives from various state organizations came out to clean up the Stinking Creek community of Knox County for the fourth annual Lend-A-Hand Spring Creek Cleanup and Resource Fair on Saturday.

“There’s no better feeling to get when you have helped someone with a little project. That feeling that you get in your heart, that’s so warming and that’s what Lend-A-Hand is all about,” said Charles Carnes, Co-Executive Director for the Lend-A-Hand Center.

Volunteers were able to learn more about the creatures that live in these waterways, water conservation and see why disposing of trash properly is so important.

“Even for my kids, they know not to throw trash down. They see where it’s going to end up and how fast it accumulates and what it does to our community,” said Megan Carnes, a Lend-A-Hand Center Volunteer.

The Lend-A-Hand Center aims to host two clean ups every year.

This event was co-sponsored by the UK Appalachian Center, the Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute and the Kentucky Division of Water.

This event was funded by a UK CARES Community Engagement Project Grant.

