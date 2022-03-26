Lawmakers and officials meet in Letcher County to discuss the potential sale of Kentucky Power...

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State lawmakers and county officials met in Letcher County Saturday.

They discussed the potential sale of Kentucky Power Company to Liberty Utilities while also giving the public an opportunity to voice their concerns.

“Make the residents aware this sale is impending,” Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said. “Maybe get word to the Public Service Commission, to keep our interests in check.”

The final hearing over the matter will take place Monday in Frankfort before the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The event will be held at the commission’s headquarters at 211 Sower Boulevard. Public comments will be taken at 9 a.m.

“You don’t have to be eloquent, you don’t have to prepare anything,” Representative Angie Hatton said. “Just tell your personal story about what your electric bill is doing to your life and your family’s budget.”

One of the meeting’s attendants, Regina Brown, said everyone should go to that hearing.

“If you’re able and don’t have a job, can get off work and go on Monday and be down there by 9 o’clock,” she said. “It would be a good opportunity for the 20 county area of Eastern Kentucky.”

Community members in Letcher County said it would be a waste if one’s voice is not heard.

“If you don’t speak, you have no right to say anything negative or positive about something,” Brown said. “If you’re not involved, you’re part of the problem. We’ve got a very, very large problem in Eastern Kentucky with our rates for electricity.”

Adams said he hopes to see a positive outcome out of the situation in Frankfort.

“A lot of folks are struggling with their power bills, especially in the wintertime,” he said. “It makes some hard choices for folks on a fixed income.”

Hatton said those who cannot make it to the hearing in Frankfort Monday, can email the PSC at psc.comment@ky.gov.

In the “subject line” of your email, you should put the case number 2021-0481.

You can voice your concerns until a final decision is made, Hatton said that should be within the next two weeks.

