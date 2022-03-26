KSP investigating deadly EKY fire, kills two

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A house fire in Bell county has killed two women and left a third badly burned.

Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both of Middlesboro, were killed in the fire, according to a release by the KSP.

The blaze happened near KY 188 in the Colmar community, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

The KSP said the third individual, Wynona Poff, 53, also of Middlesboro, was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries.

No foul play is expected.

Detective Kevin Howard and Trooper Taylor Mills initially responded and began the investigation. Detective Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation.

Also assisting at the scene was Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Fire Department and Middlesboro EMS.

