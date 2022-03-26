Advertisement

Geocaching brings Kentucky families on a treasure hunt

“So geocaching is kinda like a little treasure hunt where there are little boxes of different sizes that are hidden throughout the landscape,” said Kelly Watson, Associate Professor at EKU.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On March 26, 2022, EKU held their first Geocaching event to get people to explore new places differently.

“So geocaching is kinda like a little treasure hunt where there are little boxes of different sizes that are hidden throughout the landscape,” said Kelly Watson, Associate Professor at EKU.

Geocaching is a great family fun activity and teaches navigation and mapping skills fundamentals.

What you do to start is download a free app, or you can use a compass. You can then find locations on the app that has geocaching sites, and you can go with your friends, family, or alone to go on an adventure.

“You get to explore really cool places. I’ve seen on the app about six geocaches at Taylor Fork Ecological area, and I’ve seen in the comments people say, I didn’t even know this place existed,” said Watson.

The fun part about geocaching is that you can do it almost anywhere, not just in Kentucky but all over the world, for all skill levels.

“You can also create your own geocache, which is really fun. I know my kids, and I have hidden one in the park by our house, and it’s really fun to see when someone logs in to the website that they’ve found the geocache, and it’s really fun for my kids,” said Watson.

This was their first official event where they partnered with EKU, and they are hoping to put on more events like this in the future.

This is part of our monthly Taylor Fork exploration series where we do a lot of different themed events out here. We do bird watching, bird banding, geocaching, we work with pollinators, and lots of different things,” said Watson.

The Taylor Fork Ecological Area is right next to the university and has trails for the public to explore each day.

