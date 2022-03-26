HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Below-average temperatures stick around into the weekend, but a warming trend is expected by your next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, the weather looks fairly quiet. We stay mostly dry under a partly cloudy sky. It will be cold with temperatures falling into the upper-20s.

On Sunday, we stay dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures should be in the lower-60s for this time of the year, but we only make it into the mid-40s by Sunday afternoon.

Quiet weather continues into Sunday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the mid-20s.

Next Work Week

This dry weather sticks around into Monday. We stay partly cloudy and cool. Highs top out in the upper-40s.

Clouds (and temperatures) increase on Tuesday. Highs reach the upper-50s with a few showers possible.

Wednesday is looking soggy with our next weather system. We stay mostly cloudy with some showers. It will be much warmer with highs in the mid-70s!

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to stick around into Thursday. We remain mild with highs reaching the upper-60s.

Friday and Saturday are looking dry, for now. We stay partly cloudy on both days with highs in the upper-50s.

