5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 5th annual Grey Matters 5K/10K/virtual race will be held in Downtown Whitesburg, Kentucky on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Letcher County group ICAN, which helps people in need, including cancer patients, and the Hazard ARH Cancer Center.

