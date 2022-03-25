‘You killed my soul:’ Ky. assault victim gives emotional impact statement in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly five years since a Lexington woman says she was held captive and raped by her former partner.

Michael Dean Roberts will now spend 10 years in prison for the August 2017 assault. He was sentenced in Fayette Count Court Friday afternoon.

Before learning his fate, Roberts’ victim gave an emotional impact statement.

For more than six minutes, Lisa Cambray faced the man she said killed her soul, and asked him why he did it.

Cambray said she hopes her story of survival will inspire victims of rape and assault to hold on to their quest for justice. It’s been a long wait for Cambray after a backlog of cases from the pandemic, and she said now she finally has closure.

“You killed my soul. I’m literally a shell of everything I ever was,” Cambray said.

Cambray told Roberts he destroyed her life.

“I have nightmares of you holding a gun to my head. I can still see me struggling to breathe, while you strangled the life out of me, and beat me and raped me over and over,” Cambray said.

Cambray said she and Roberts were former partners. She calls August 11 and 12, 2017 “the days she fought for her life.”

“You can choose not to look at me, or you can look at me. But what you took from me, I can never get back…” Cambray said. “I hope that every day that you sit in prison, you remember my words, because you’re not going to win.”

Cambray said seeing her attacker taken away is a moment she has waited four years for. The pandemic forced delays in the case, which first went to grand jury in fall 2017.

“It makes all those days that I cried and questioned myself and wanted to give up... It makes it so much more rewarding that I took somebody off the street that doesn’t deserve to be there…” Cambray said. “There is no real justice, no number or sentence or charge could ever bring back what he took from me. but it sure does make a good start.”

Cambray said to other victims, to hold your truth and to never give up. She now serves as a criminal justice advocate.

Roberts will serve time for charges on sexual misconduct, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and assault.

