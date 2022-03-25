Warming center opened at Cora Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - The Logan County Office of Emergency Management shared a Facebook post Friday afternoon that a warming center is open for people without power in the area.

The post said the Cora Fire Department is opening a warming center at 28 Old Aldridge Branch Road.

The post also said the power may not be restored until 3 p.m. on Friday.

