Warming center opened at Cora Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - The Logan County Office of Emergency Management shared a Facebook post Friday afternoon that a warming center is open for people without power in the area.
The post said the Cora Fire Department is opening a warming center at 28 Old Aldridge Branch Road.
The post also said the power may not be restored until 3 p.m. on Friday.
