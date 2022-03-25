Three UK women’s basketball starters to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky women’s basketball starters, including Dre’una Edwards, who hit the game-winning shot in the SEC Tournament title game, are entering the transfer portal. The school confirmed on Friday the three are leaving.

Edwards, Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill, all were among the starting five for the Wildcats this past season.

“The program thanks them for their time here and wishes them well,” a UK spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Edwards transferred to UK from Utah. The redshirt junior hit a three-pointer in the waning seconds to lift the Wildcats to a stunning upset of No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament. It was the first SEC Tournament title for the Cats since 1982.

Edwards was suspended twice this season by UK coach Kyra Elzy.

Hunt is a sophomore, starting 29 games for the Wildcats.

Massengill transferred to UK from Tennessee following her sophomore season. She started 30 games for the Wildcats this past season, leading her team in assists.

With All-American Rhyne Howard graduating, UK will lose four starters from last season’s team.

