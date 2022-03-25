Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul reacts to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

Sen. Roger Marshall watches the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Sen. Roger Marshall watches the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul reflected on the confirmation hearing process for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Slade on Friday.

He said, after watching the confirmation hearing process closely, he believes she was treated with respect.

However, he has reservations on confirming her.

”I was disappointed that she doesn’t know how to define a woman,” he said. “I think if you can’t define the difference between a man and a woman you can’t decide cases on Title IX.”

When asked to define what a woman is by Senator Marsha Blackburn, Judge Jackson responded, in part, “Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I addressed disputes. If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments and I look at the law and I decide.”

West Virginia’s Senator, Joe Manchin, all-but-ensures that Judge Jackson will be confirmed to the US Supreme Court.

Manchin said, after meeting with Jackson and considering her record, he determined she is “Supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary” to be a Supreme Court Justice.

If Senate Democrats vote unanimously in Jackson’s favor, they can confirm her without any Republican backing.

If the vote is partisan and split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris would then cast the tie-breaking ballot.

