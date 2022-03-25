Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul hosts community forum on tourism in Slade

Rand Paul in EKY to talk about tourism
Rand Paul in EKY to talk about tourism(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Senator Rand Paul was traveling across Eastern Kentucky to meet with county judge-executives and regional tourism directors.

One of his stops was Natural Bridge near Red River Gorge in Slade. There he heard about tourism growth and what hurdles some leaders expect to see.

“We’re excited to be here in Red River Gorge and the Natural Bridge,” said Paul. “I hear a lot about this from my kids. My kids went to UK and they always talk about coming over here and kayaking. So, we came today to try to promote the region, promote the area and promote tourism in this area.”

Before his stop in Slade, the senator stopped in Clay City to declare Powell Valley Millwork as Senate Small Business of the Week.

