Scattered showers to close out the work week, maybe some snowflakes this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may need the rain gear as we close out the work week. We are also watching for possible snow showers to start the weekend.

Friday and Saturday Forecast

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible. It will be a breezy day with winds coming out of the West at 5-10 mph (gusts up to 20 mph will be possible). High temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

Into tonight, we remain mostly cloudy. Scattered showers will be on the increase with our next weather system. It will not rain all night long; however, you may need the rain gear at times. Low temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Scattered showers stick around into Saturday. We could see rain showers changeover to snow showers as cooler air filters into the mountains. Light accumulation will be possible, mainly in the grassy areas on the higher elevations. However, we are not expecting any impacts from this system as high temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy into Saturday night. It will be chilly with lows falling into the upper-20s.

Next Work Week

Sunday is looking dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

On Monday, we stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry until late Monday night. Highs top out in the lower-50s.

Showers return to the mountains on Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs reach the mid-60s!

Wednesday is looking dry and partly sunny. We get even warmer by the afternoon! Highs look to top out in the mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

Another round of scattered showers looks possible on Thursday. We stay partly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

Next Friday looks dry, for now. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.