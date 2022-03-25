Advertisement

Pulaski County woman sentenced to 70 months in prison on drug charges

Generic gavel
Generic gavel(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County woman will be spending more than five years in prison as of Tuesday afternoon.

Angela Burdine was sentenced in U.S. District Court on charges brought forward by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

She pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, a mixture containing heroin and a quantity of pills containing Alprazolam.

She was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Have you seen us? Police searching for women believed to be involved in stolen check scheme
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide
Victoria Strelsky
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case

Latest News

2022 General Assembly nearing end, budget still being discussed
Microchips can helps owners find their animals if they are lost or run away.
Animal health officials discuss importance of microchipping
One of the most dangerous medications for pets is Tylenol, which can cause renal failure.
Perry County vet discusses importance of protecting pets during Poison Prevention Month
Rand Paul in EKY to talk about tourism
Senator Rand Paul hosts community forum on tourism in Slade