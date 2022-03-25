Pulaski County woman sentenced to 70 months in prison on drug charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County woman will be spending more than five years in prison as of Tuesday afternoon.

Angela Burdine was sentenced in U.S. District Court on charges brought forward by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

She pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, a mixture containing heroin and a quantity of pills containing Alprazolam.

She was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

