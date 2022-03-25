Advertisement

Private nonprofits affected by storms near deadline for aid

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said private nonprofits affected by tornadoes and flooding in some Kentucky counties in late December and early January may be eligible for assistance.

Agency officials said houses of worship are included in the designation.

The included counties are Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike and Taylor.

The time period for the storms is Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

FEMA may reimburse for eligible costs of emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The deadline to submit a request for assistance is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Have you seen us? Police searching for women believed to be involved in stolen check scheme
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Buffy Litteral, 46.
Bombs found in car near Morehead Park
Victoria Strelsky
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case

Latest News

Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide - 11:00 p.m.
Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide - 11:00 p.m.
Classroom generic
BCTC, EKU launching program to help fast-track education majors to the classroom
A car slammed into a fast-food restaurant in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland,...
Car slams into restaurant
State lawmakers and Ukrainian-Americans stood side-by-side on the steps of the Kentucky State...
State-wide peace vigil for Ukraine held at Ky. State Capitol