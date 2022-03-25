Private nonprofits affected by storms near deadline for aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said private nonprofits affected by tornadoes and flooding in some Kentucky counties in late December and early January may be eligible for assistance.

Agency officials said houses of worship are included in the designation.

The included counties are Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike and Taylor.

The time period for the storms is Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

FEMA may reimburse for eligible costs of emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The deadline to submit a request for assistance is Tuesday.

