Perry County vet discusses importance of protecting pets during Poison Prevention Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Poison Prevention Month is an important month for folks around the country as well as pets. A local veterinarian took the time to speak about the dangers of specific poisons and how to keep your pets safe.

Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital in Hazard, Kentucky said a majority of the poisoning cases in the area are accidental and are usually done without ill intention.

One of the most dangerous poisons to pets are rat poisons. Specifically, ones that include bromethalin, a poison that causes brain swelling, seizures and death, but does not have a known antidote like many other poisons.

Another of the most common poisonings is with medications and Dr. Harvey suggests being careful about medications around your pets.

“Sometimes those are accidental, the owner drops a pill and the dog runs by and gets it before they can get it, but other times we have situations where owners give medicine not aware that it’s not safe for the animals,” said Dr. Harvey. “If you’re concerned, you think they’re in pain and you won’t give them something, wait until you talk to somebody. The best thing to do is just call your vet directly and ask them: is it safe to do this or what can I do?”

Dr. Harvey said other poisons can include xylitol, otherwise known as “birch sugar”, which is a sugar-free sweetener in many chewing gums and sugar-free peanut butter. Another poison that may come up in the near future are Easter lilies, which are very dangerous to cats if ingested.

