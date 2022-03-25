Martin County’s Mary Salley signs with UPike Volleyball

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County senior and member of Bluegrass Volleyball Academy Mary Salley will continue her volleyball career with the UPike Bears.

Salley had 122 kills, 22 solo blocks and a team-high 41 total blocks in her senior season with the Lady Cardinals.

BVA Navy saw a successful season in their fourth year, proving to be competitive at tournaments in Louisville and Lexington.

