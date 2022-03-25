Advertisement

Looking at Dollywood's ever-expanding attractions

Looking at what's new at Dollywood
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) – Food, entertainment, attractions, festivals, the cinnamon bread, and of course, Dolly Parton herself -- there are so many reasons to love Dollywood.

Her beloved theme park is celebrating 37 seasons, and Dolly was on hand to help open the park this year.

Some of the newest additions at the park this season include expanded options at all of the park’s festivals and new attractions at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Workers are also busy constructing the park’s newest resort called HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

The new resort is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Eugene Naughton, president of Dollywood, tells WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton it’s an exciting time around Pigeon Forge. He also gives a little sneak peek at something new coming to the park next year and talks more about the park’s multi-million dollar investment during the next 10 years.

Don’t forget to tune in to our hour-long special ‘All Things Dolly’ at 7 p.m. Friday on WSAZ NewsChannel 3 where Taylor Eaton sits down one-on-one with Dolly herself.

