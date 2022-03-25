HomePlace Clinic to host ‘Dental Days’ in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, HomePlace Clinic - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is hosting Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid’s “Dental Days” tour.

The tour aims to improve oral health outcomes for people in Eastern Kentucky.

Members of Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members will be able to get free dental screenings and cleanings during the event, a $25 Walmart gift card and a Sonic toothbrush.

The event is scheduled to go from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HomePlace Clinic in Pikeville.

