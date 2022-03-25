Advertisement

HomePlace Clinic to host ‘Dental Days’ in Pikeville

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, HomePlace Clinic - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is hosting Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid’s “Dental Days” tour.

The tour aims to improve oral health outcomes for people in Eastern Kentucky.

Members of Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members will be able to get free dental screenings and cleanings during the event, a $25 Walmart gift card and a Sonic toothbrush.

The event is scheduled to go from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HomePlace Clinic in Pikeville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Have you seen us? Police searching for women believed to be involved in stolen check scheme
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Lawmakers concerned Kentucky Power sale could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Victoria Strelsky
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case
Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide

Latest News

Warming center opened at Cora Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of former Estill Co. Deputy Judge-Executive
Rep. Hal Rogers joins state, local leaders for Knott Co. Mine Made facility groundbreaking
Girlfriend pleads not guilty in McCarty murder case