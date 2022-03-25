Hazel Green Food Project donates more than 100 lbs. of beef to elementary school

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazel Green Food Project partnered with CS&K Farms and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry to donate ground beef to Red River Valley Elementary School on Friday.

Red River Valley Elementary School Principal Brian Creech said this donation will benefit the students immensely since more than 85% of the students rely on the free or reduced lunch program.

“I just can’t stress enough how important it is,” said Creech. “I appreciate the people that work with them to make sure that we get stuff to be able to give out. We couldn’t do this without them. We couldn’t do this without the Hazel Green Food Project.”

Hazel Green Food Project President Nicky Stacy said she hopes to continue this partnership with CS&K Farms and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry to help end hunger in Eastern Kentucky.

