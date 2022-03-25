Advertisement

Hazard’s Cameron Caudill signs with UPIKE

Cameron Caudill signed with UPIKE on Friday.
Cameron Caudill signed with UPIKE on Friday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Hazard Bulldog is moving on to the next level.

HHS lineman Cameron Caudill put pen to paper on Friday to sign his letter of intent to play the next four football seasons with UPIKE.

Caudill says he hopes his decision is an inspiration to his teammates.

“It felt really good to know I have the opportunity to go on and play,” said Caudill. “I love the sport, I’ve played it my whole life and I’m really glad I get to go on and play four more years....That means a lot. I want to stay in Eastern Kentucky the rest of my life so I think this is a good opportunity to show kids from my school that staying in Eastern Kentucky is a good thing.”

Caudill had 56 tackle for the Bulldogs in 2021.

