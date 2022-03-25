Advertisement

Graduation ceremony held for KSP cadet class in Frankfort

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - 71 new troopers graduated from the basic training academy on Friday after completing 24 weeks of intense training.

“As you can see, it’s worn on the left side of your chest over your heart,” said Paul Blanton, Public Affairs Commander. “That is your reminder of your oath to serve and protect all Kentuckians.”

Out of a class size of 103, a total of 71 cadets turned troopers completed 24 intense weeks of mental and physical training. Among them, a handful of women.

“There was only four of us and I was lucky enough to be one of the four,” said Chelsea Brock, a new trooper from Corbin. “It feels amazing, I feel amazing.”

State police say that this is the largest class they’ve had since 2014. They’ve been struggling to keep up with recruiting and retainment.

“What we’re looking for is enough people to respond to all calls for service,” said Blanton. “In years past, that’s been as many as 1000 troopers.”

Including this new class, there’s more than 700.

Trooper Robert Stepp is from Versailles and he says that he’s excited to fulfill his calling when he reports to the Frankfort post on Monday.

“I’m nervous in a good way, because I want to do a good job,” said Trooper Stepp. “I want to serve the commonwealth as best as I can, and I want to get efficient in this job.”

Kentucky State Police say that they are trying to recruit the best and the brightest.

“If the salary increases that have been proposed by both the house and the senate and the governor goes through, then that will allow us to recruit those numbers,” said Blanton.

Both new and experienced troopers said that they have signed up for the job to make a change in their community.

“Make sure that my son feels as safe as everyone else’s son and their brother feels as safe as mine and sisters feel as safe as mine,” said Trooper Brock.

KSP is currently recruiting for its next cadet class, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

