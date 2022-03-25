Girlfriend pleads not guilty in McCarty murder case
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Victoria Strelsky appeared before a Laurel County judge Friday morning for an arraignment in the case involving Bryan McCarty’s murder.
Strelsky pleaded not guilty to each charge.
A $500,000 cash bond has been set.
Bryan’s daughter, Ashley McCarty, told WYMT she wants to thank everyone for their support during this time.
