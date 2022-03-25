Rep. Hal Rogers joins state, local leaders for Knott Co. Mine Made facility groundbreaking

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers was in Knott County Friday morning for a groundbreaking event at Mine Made Adventure Park.

The new facilities will be a multi-purpose building, campground sites and cabins.

Rogers joined state and local officials in the 60,000 acre park to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“This project is about so much more than a park and a multi-purpose building – this is about having a place to make memories with your family and friends – and it’s about honoring the strong legacy of our coal mining heritage,” said Congressman Rogers. “I applaud Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson for his perseverance and his ability to work across county lines to connect our communities and boost our tourism economy.”

The park currently has ATV trails, horseback riding, hiking trails and primitive and modern campsites.

“The park is already generating hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, not only impacting tourism in Knott County, but our neighboring counties too. We love giving families and friends a safe place to explore the outdoors and unwind in our beautiful mountains,” said Jeff Dobson, Knott County Judge Executive. “We have the infrastructure in place, paving the way for this new multi-purpose building and more camping options.”

