Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man accused of a killing four people in 2018 was found guilty Wednesday by a Whitley County Grand Jury.

Paul Brock is accused of murdering Aaron Myers, Tiffany Myers, Mary Jackson, and Tiffany’s unborn child in 2018. He originally pleaded guilty but withdrew his guilty plea in October 2021.

A post from the Corbin Police Department Wednesday evening indicated that Paul was found guilty a little after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on four counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

