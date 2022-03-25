Cooler weather continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some sunshine remains possible through the afternoon, but clouds will be with us as we head into the weekend...with a few scattered showers possible as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching a weak system push through the mountains today, providing us with more cloud cover and even a few light scattered showers pushing through. It’s been breezy as well, and while diminished, those breezes will continue tonight. It will be chilly as well with lows falling back into the middle and upper 30s overnight.

As we officially enter the weekend, that system will be departing the region, but not before throwing a few showers or even snow flurries into the mountains. Even as the system departs, we should still expect to see widespread cloud cover as temperatures remain below normal, only in the middle 40s for daytime highs. We will try to clear overnight as we fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Into the New Week

Sunday remains the pick of the weekend, but that’s only because we’re looking at sunnier skies and drier conditions. Highs look to remain below average, only into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We remain mostly clear as we head into the overnight, which brings us back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for overnight lows.

We stay nice for most of Monday as well as highs get back into the lower 50s, but a few showers do look to work into the region as we head later into the day. Those should diminish overnight as we fall back into the middle and upper 30s. We’re keeping an eye on a couple of more systems working through the region that bring a chance for more showers as we head into Tuesday and into Wednesday, with a strong system working in through the middle and end of next week as highs soar back into the 60s and 70s.

