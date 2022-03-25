Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman raises money for Western Kentucky storm victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Steven Curtis Chapman’s upcoming performance in Kentucky comes on the heels of a benefit that raised tens of thousands of dollars for Kentucky tornado victims.

“When I heard about the tornado, I was so heartbroken,” said Chapman. “I immediately started thinking ‘what can we do?’”

Steven Curtis Chapman grew up in Paducah, but his dad’s Music Store had its roots in Mayfield.

“My first job was cleaning guitars, polishing them, and selling guitar picks,” said Chapman. “Got a lot of love for Mayfield.”

He called his friend Ricky Skaggs and other artists with Kentucky roots to put on a concert and raise money for the storm victims.

“We raised over $200,000 for the folks there in Mayfield,” said Chapman. “In partnership with Samaritan’s Purse.”

Despite growing up hours away in western Kentucky, Chapman does have several connections in central Kentucky. He went to Georgetown College before transferring to Belmont in Nashville, and his daughter strongly considered going to UK.

“It will very much be a homecoming,” said Chapman. “Anytime I’m in Kentucky, it feels like I’m at home. Some very good friendships in the Lexington area.”

Chapman has been in the music scene for 35 years, but since the death of his daughter, he says can help people relate to loss.

“And ultimately to have a faith in a God that says you’re not going to be alone. I’m going to walk with you,” said Chapman. “I can’t explain it all to you, but the story isn’t over.”

Steven Curtis Chapman will be performing in Lexington on March 27th at Immanuel Baptist Church.

