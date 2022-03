ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A fast-food restaurant in Ashland sustained considerable damage Thursday after a car slammed into it.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue, according to Boyd County 911 dispatchers.

Crews from the Ashland police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.

