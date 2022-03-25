Advertisement

Animal health officials discuss importance of microchipping

Microchips can helps owners find their animals if they are lost or run away.
Microchips can helps owners find their animals if they are lost or run away.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Microchips are the dog tags of the future and can store valuable information about a pet’s owner and medical information.

Officials say if your pet is lost or runs away, there are many ways someone can have their animal returned and can store valuable information such as addresses, phone numbers, names, the animal’s regular veterinarian, shot records and other information in the case of an emergency.

“They usually will contact your vet and let them know, they can contact the shelters in that area to let them know and help you to find your pet,” said Dr. Danika Harvey, a veterinarian at the Appalachian Animal Hospital.

Dr. Harvey also said the microchip is a great replacement for traditional dog tags because they cannot be removed.

