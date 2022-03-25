Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of former Estill Co. Deputy Judge-Executive

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury presentation resulted in the indictment of a former Estill County Deputy Judge-Executive.

On March 16, an Estill County Grand Jury indicted Kim Dawes, 55, of Irvine for one count of Abuse of Public Trust.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, the indictment said Dawes dealt with public money from the Estill County Animal Shelter as her own while she was employed by the Estill County Fiscal Court.

