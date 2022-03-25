2022 General Assembly nearing end, budget still being discussed

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have just four days to pass key legislation as the 2022 general assembly is drawing to a close.

Time is short for a major spending plan to pass this year’s legislature. Lawmakers are still ironing out a budget that will likely include public worker pay raises and both income tax relief and tax rebates.

“3.4 billion in our pocket. In essence,” said Sen. Robert Stivers-R, Senate President. “What do we do with that money? We could rebate it back to the people who paid it.”

That issue, along with a charter school bill, are likely to be brought up early next week if the legislature wants any chance of overriding vetoes.

The charter school bill would set up public funding of the schools and it narrowly passed the House.

“We don’t need to be diverting money away from our public schools right now. We need to be investing in our students across the commonwealth,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville. “I hope that message gets out. Now is not the right time.”

It’s looking doubtful for both medical marijuana and sports betting. Both have passed the House with bi-partisan support. But neither have had their first required readings and time is short for them to be heard in a committee then voted on in the full chamber.

The sponsor for sports betting tweeted Friday saying,” it’s still alive and there is time.” It has been assigned to a committee.

But Senate leadership has shed a lot of doubt on whether medical cannabis has enough support this year. Earlier this week the Senate President said there’s still a lot of unknowns with it.

“I personally can’t support it until we get to the point of knowing what our research does,” said Sen. Stivers. “Rep. Moser has a bill that directs UK to do that research.”

“I hope we pass medical marijuana. Kentuckians need that relief,” said McGarvey. “It passed the House in a bipartisan vote. I think if you brought it to the floor of the Senate it would also pass.”

Lawmakers can vote on bills in the full House and Senate Tuesday and Wednesday, then will adjourn for a break before returning for two more days April 13th and 14th.

Anything that the general assembly wants to keep their veto power over must be passed by next Wednesday.

