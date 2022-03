BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day for one of Knox Central’s best.

Union and former Panther guard Markelle Turner earned third-team All-America honors by the NAIA on Thursday. This is the scond-straight year Turner has been named an All-American

He averaged 22.1 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

