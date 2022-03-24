Advertisement

Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky is now on the way to the governor.

Senate Bill 83 received final passage in the Senate early Thursday evening. It’s already passed the House.

Supporters said it protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. woman arrested on murder charges
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case
Early morning Hazard fire leaves nearly 30 people without a home
44-year-old Shandul Owen Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a man's...
Sheriff: Woman arrested following shooting in Leslie County
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set

Latest News

2022 marks the second year for the Mountain Grrl Experience and plenty of kickoff shows are...
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon - 6pm
Shawn Cole created this Chris Stapleton mural using 25,281 stickers and one year's worth of...
Paintsville photographer’s ‘paper pixels’ pay tribute to Chris Stapleton
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.