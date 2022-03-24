Stray showers possible as temperatures cool down

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our system moved through the mountains yesterday, providing us with ample opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The good news is, the active weather is finished, but shower chances will remain as we head into the work week’s home stretch.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More cool air continues to work into the region into the night tonight as we continue to watch clouds briefly move out. We’ll be down into the 40s overnight as shower chances drop a bit overnight.

We’re not done with the showers yet, however, as another weak system moves in for the day on Friday. Not everyone sees rain, but scattered showers will be with us along with a much cooler airmass and plenty of cloud cover. Afternoon highs struggle to make it back to around 50° in many spots with the clouds we’ve got in place. We may even sink into the upper 30s overnight as skies turn partly cloudy.

The Weekend and Beyond

Not a terribly active weather weekend, but some scattered showers can’t be ruled out, especially on Saturday. We could see a little bit of sunshine, but clouds should rule much of the day with a few stray showers. We’re back into the middle 40s for daytime highs. Clearing skies at night have our lows down into the lower 30s.

The pick of the weekend looks like Sunday, with mostly dry skies, a mix of sun and clouds and highs back into the lower 50s. Okay, so not average, but at least dry! Clearing skies overnight have us back into the lower 30s. Looking better, with more sunshine on Monday with highs back in the middle 50s. We make a run back for the 60s by the middle of next week as we keep our eyes on another disturbance.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.