Advertisement

Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading Championship. (Source: WPVI)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) - A special needs cheerleading team from New Jersey will soon be competing against the top cheer teams in the world.

The South Jersey Storm Twisters found out Monday that they would be going to the World Cheerleading Championship competition in Orlando, Florida, next month.

“This is going to be so amazing. I can’t wait to go there,” cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney said.

The team was celebrating World Down Syndrome Day when they got the news that they would be competing in the championship.

“I love them so much, my cheer sisters,” cheerleader Nina Gross said.

The Twisters’ director Shelly Nolan said the cheerleading organization only accepts five teams to compete.

The girls are scheduled to match up against the other teams in the championship being held at Disney World at the end of April.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to the World Championships, and I might be going to Epcot,” cheerleader Morgan Borner said.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County
Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills

Latest News

Goose retrospective
WYMT Mother Goose retrospective
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Apartment building fire at Old Hazard High School Building - 11:00 p.m.
Apartment building fire at Old Hazard High School Building - 11:00 p.m.
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating