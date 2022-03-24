SOAR and SpaceX announce partnership

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) recently announced a partnership with SpaceX through a grant with the Kentucky Department for Public Health Office of Health Equity.

The two organizations launched a pilot project in rural Bell County.

30 homes in the county will be receiving broadband through Starlink.

The goal is to have everything set up and running in the next four to six weeks.

Judge-Executive Albey Brock said this is a huge win for the county, and he is anxious to see it completed.

He hopes it is one step further for the entire county to have reliable internet.

