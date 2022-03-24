Road work underway on KY 292 in Martin County, closings scheduled

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a release on Thursday informing drivers in the area that KY 292 will have daytime closings for the next few weeks.

The work started Wednesday on an embankment failure at mile point 24.03.

Officials with KYTC said the work is expected to last about three weeks and the closings will be between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Temporary traffic signals will be set up in the area. The release said drivers should use alternate routes when possible and use caution when in the area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.