Rhyne Howard named finalist for WBCA Wade Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is one of four players that are finalists for the 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, it was announced Thursday. The prestigious award is presented by the WBCA each year to the best player in college women’s basketball.

The winner of the Wade Trophy will be announced Thursday, March 31. The WBCA also announced Howard as an All-America regional finalist Thursday. The 2022 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Thursday, March 31.

The Wade Trophy — now in its 45th year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. First awarded in 1978 by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), now known as SHAPE America, the Wade Trophy has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year since 2001.

Howard earned first-team All-America honors last week from The Associated Press and United States Basketball Writer’s Association. Howard joined Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore as the only three-time first-team AP All-America honorees. Howard was tabbed AP and USBWA First-Team All-America in 2020 and 2021 after historic seasons for the Wildcats. She is the second Kentucky women’s basketball player ever to earn three first-team honors from the same organization and the only UK player to earn three first-team honors from multiple organizations.

