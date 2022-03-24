Advertisement

Paintsville photographer’s ‘paper pixels’ pay tribute to Chris Stapleton

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A traveling photographer from Paintsville spent the last year of the pandemic diving into a project inspired by country creatives.

After seeing Letcher County’s “Post-it Picasso,” Tyler Watts’ work with mosaic Muppet murals, Shawn Cole wanted to bring a similar idea to life for the people of Paintsville.

“But I needed to give it some kind of hometown flavor,” Cole said.

With a twist on the medium, and using the knowledge of a photographer, Cole decided to pay tribute to a popular musician with roots in the region.

“And we’ve got tons of great musicians around here. And the great thing, you know, Chris is putting focus back on Eastern Kentucky,” said Cole. “I think he has ignited the fire in country music around here again. Like, he’s really been a catalyst for musicians, saying ‘Hey. This guy made it.’ Maybe, you know, start making them hungry.”

Muse secured, Cole used photoshop to create a 6-color photo of Chris Stapleton, before creating a wooden grid to start the process- using each square to represent a photographic pixel. After weighing the idea of using guitar picks for the piece, he found an answer that offered more promise. Ordering more than enough square stickers, he started placing them on two boards, by hand, pixel by pixel.

“But it’s relaxing, at the same time, of going through and seeing progress. Like, that was one of the coolest things. You get to start seeing stuff pop out that wasn’t there before,” he said.

The process, which has been in the works for one year, is now at its end. And with more than 25,200 stickers, “The Traveller” was born.

He said it was a project that provided clarity, focus, and an outlet when he needed it most- creating a literal reminder that the messes and little pieces are all part of the bigger picture. So, sometimes you just have to step back and take it in.

“If they’re this close, they’re like, ‘What is this?’ But when they walk around, they say, ‘Oh my gosh. I was right next to that. I didn’t even know what that was.’ It’s like the fog is lifting off and you’re finally seeing, you know, the trees,” he said.

Cole plans to frame and display the piece in the weeks to come, hoping to find it a space where people can view it the way he intended.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. woman arrested on murder charges
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case
Early morning Hazard fire leaves nearly 30 people without a home
44-year-old Shandul Owen Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a man's...
Sheriff: Woman arrested following shooting in Leslie County
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set

Latest News

2022 marks the second year for the Mountain Grrl Experience and plenty of kickoff shows are...
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon - 6pm
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.