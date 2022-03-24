One year ago: head falls off Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a rough day for one Perry County staple one year ago today.

The head on the roof of the Mother Goose Inn, a Hazard landmark since 1940, fell to the ground just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

WYMT Morning Anchor Dakota Makres was on the scene and at a loss for words.

“I don’t know how to explain this,” Makres said, describing the scene during Mountain News First at Four. “The head of the goose is on the ground.”

WYMT reported just the previous weekend that repeated ice and snow storms had weakened the integrity of the roof to the point that it needed to be replaced.

“There’s about probably about 13 holes in the roof of it which are having leaks and decaying the wood beams that are actually on the inside of the structure,” Raegan Francis said. “This is actually causing the head of the goose and the neck of the goose to actually tilt forward.”

The Mother Goose Inn has been a Hazard landmark for more than 80 years, owing to it’s unique design and off-the-wall inspiration.

The Goose has been featured on HGTV, as well as The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“George Stacy, apparently one day he got the inspiration, I think it was Thanksgiving to build a house that looks like a goose,” said Martha Quigley who worked at the Bobby Davis Museum before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventually, though, after several months of hard work from Keith Miller at Keith Miller Construction, the head of the goose returned to her rightful perch atop the inn in late August 2021.

You can see a supercut of WYMT’s reports on the fall of the goose head and it’s eventual restoration in the player above.

