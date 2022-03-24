Lexington’s Wild Health Genomes draft first female in league history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Wild Health Genomes baseball team made history by drafting the first female in Atlantic League history.

Owner Andy Shea says it’s not about “selecting the best man” for the job but about choosing the best fit for the team.

“While I was so pleased and happy that Mark drafted Alexis, who likes to be known as Scrappy, and all he kept talking about was she was the best catcher there,” Shea said.

Shea says, with the addition of Alexis “Scrappy” Hopkins, the Genomes want to show their fans they believe in inclusiveness and want anyone and everyone to enjoy the ballpark.

“It’s not the best guys it’s the best people and Alexis what she showed down there in Florida at the tryout showcase event was that she was a phenomenal catcher and can hit really well as well,” Shea said.

The team has a female hitting coordinator and wants to let the community know that they are proud of having these women in their organization and that women are always welcome to succeed with them.

“Well, this is amazing. It’s almost like it’s been one a day and we have to pace out our amazing news and our amazing things to announce cause we have so many fun exciting things going on,” Shea said.

The Genomes make their debut on May 3.

