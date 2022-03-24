Lawmakers pass bill that could put more cameras on Kentucky school buses

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that could put more cameras on Kentucky school buses.

“The bill that is before you today is a bill that will address people who blow past a school bus without any regard of what may happen by their actions,” Representative Brandon Smith said.

House Bill 221 sets up a way for local governments to work with their local school districts to monitor a camera system.

The cameras would solely be used to catch drivers who do not stop when the bus is loading or unloading students.

Senator Brandon Smith told lawmakers this was inspired by an event in Eastern Kentucky, where a man was killed when a driver did not stop when he was walking his nephew to the bus stop.

“I was astonished by these numbers. On that one day, over 2,800 bus drivers on the road in Kentucky, they detected over 470 passing violations,” Representative David Hale said.

The cameras work by recording a car’s license plate and are only activated when the stop arm is out.

Under the bill, school districts could choose to have the cameras installed and then monitored by the county or city in that area.

“I know there’s been concerns of some people with privacy issues,” Hale added.

However, according to Representative Hale, the images would be erased after approximately one month.

If someone is caught, the bill says they would have to pay a fine.

For the first offense, the fine would be no more than $300, with $25 going to the local sheriff, and the rest of the money split between the school district and the company monitoring the cameras.

The bill passed through the committee 10-1 with one lawmaker passing. It already passed the full House, and it will now go to the full Senate.

