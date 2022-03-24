Advertisement

Jackson County man sentenced for illegally selling turtles

By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A federal judge has sentenced a Jackson County man to 15 months in prison for illegally trafficking turtles.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 59-year-old Christopher Cool shipped and sold more than 600 eastern box turtles as pets to overseas customers. Cool received an average of $100 a turtle.

When he was caught in July 2020, he had more than 200 turtles at his home he was planning to sell.

Turtles can’t be imported or exported in the U.S. without the approval of federal wildlife authorities.

