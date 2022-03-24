Inmate dies after being attacked inside Ky. jail

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate has died after being attacked inside the Jessamine County jail.

Adam Duff was originally charged with assault after police say he attacked another inmate last week.

The other man died Wednesday night at UK Hospital. His name has not been released.

Detectives say charges will be upgraded against Duff in the coming days.

He was originally in jail on a receiving stolen property charge.

