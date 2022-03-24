Advertisement

Inmate dies after being attacked inside Ky. jail

Inmate dies after being attacked inside Ky. jail
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate has died after being attacked inside the Jessamine County jail.

Adam Duff was originally charged with assault after police say he attacked another inmate last week.

The other man died Wednesday night at UK Hospital. His name has not been released.

Detectives say charges will be upgraded against Duff in the coming days.

He was originally in jail on a receiving stolen property charge.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. woman arrested on murder charges
‘Will a .22 penetrate the heart’: Affidavit gives more details in McCarty murder case
Early morning Hazard fire leaves nearly 30 people without a home
44-year-old Shandul Owen Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a man's...
Sheriff: Woman arrested following shooting in Leslie County
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set

Latest News

2022 marks the second year for the Mountain Grrl Experience and plenty of kickoff shows are...
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon
Mountain Grrl Experience being planned for 2022 with kickoff shows on the horizon - 6pm
Shawn Cole created this Chris Stapleton mural using 25,281 stickers and one year's worth of...
Paintsville photographer’s ‘paper pixels’ pay tribute to Chris Stapleton
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.