Have you seen us? Police searching for women believed to be involved in stolen check scheme

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to identify two women they believe are involved with a scheme involving stolen checks.

Kentucky State Police released surveillance photos on Thursday as part of their investigation.

We are told stolen checks were written out to Walmart, Food City, Gas & Go and another local business in Harlan in the last few days.

The photos are of the two women police are searching for and the car they may have been driving at the time.

If you have any information in the case, please contact the KSP Post in Harlan at 606-573-3131. You can remain anonymous.

