Advertisement

Fourth and fifth grade Johnson County STLP team builds program to battle EKY Opioid Epidemic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - At Central Elementary School in Johnson County, the fourth and fifth-grade STLP team has built a program to battle the Opioid Epidemic in Eastern Kentucky, which includes a presentation as well as a website.

“We asked if they wanted to do a community-based project, school-based project, and we looked at different problems,” said Central Elementary STLP Coordinator Kelli Ratliff. “This problem really stood out to all of them, and they just said, ‘let’s go with this’ and they took off with it.”

Central Elementary School STLP
Central Elementary School STLP(WYMT)

The eight students on the team are fourth-graders Abby Gullett, Aubrey Adams, Sebastian Adams, Abby Penix, Maycee Curnell and Carter Cooley, as well as fifth-graders Anthony Jude and Skylar Robinson (not pictured).

The program, ‘Slaying the Opioid Problem’ or S.T.O.P, is aimed at educating and assisting folks who may have addiction issues or may know someone who needs help.

The team also did a survey of the school and found that nearly 92% of teachers knew a child or children that are currently affected by drug abuse or have been affected by drug abuse in the past.

“Our group is passionate about this because there’s a lot of drug usage and opioid usage,” said Penix.

Some children on the team have also been affected by drug abuse and addiction themselves, furthering the passion for the project.

“My dad and my papaw, they were once addicted to drugs,” said Jude. “My dad almost died, too, because of drugs.”

The program and website focuses on battling the opioid epidemic in Appalachia and has garnered attention and drawn in more than 4,500 visitors.

“We went up to over one thousand viewers in the first few weeks,” said Ratliff. “It’s not even been up a month and they’re already over 4,500.”

Ratliff said if you would like to check out the S.T.O.P website, make sure to leave suggestions and comments in the exit survey to let the team know how they can make the website better and more helpful.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in early morning Prestonsburg crash
Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County
Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills

Latest News

UT IN POLAND
East Tennesseans help thousands cross Ukraine border into Poland
From professional athletes, to well-known authors, the "Living Wax Museum" had a little...
Pikeville students bring research to life with ‘Living Wax Museum’
Liberty Utilities plans to lower customers' monthly bills
Liberty Utilities plans to lower customers’ monthly bills
A Lexington woman went back home to Ukraine to visit family and friends, only days before the...
‘God was protecting us all the way out:’ Ky. woman escapes war-torn Ukraine