Fourth and fifth grade Johnson County STLP team builds program to battle EKY Opioid Epidemic

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - At Central Elementary School in Johnson County, the fourth and fifth-grade STLP team has built a program to battle the Opioid Epidemic in Eastern Kentucky, which includes a presentation as well as a website.

“We asked if they wanted to do a community-based project, school-based project, and we looked at different problems,” said Central Elementary STLP Coordinator Kelli Ratliff. “This problem really stood out to all of them, and they just said, ‘let’s go with this’ and they took off with it.”

The eight students on the team are fourth-graders Abby Gullett, Aubrey Adams, Sebastian Adams, Abby Penix, Maycee Curnell and Carter Cooley, as well as fifth-graders Anthony Jude and Skylar Robinson (not pictured).

The program, ‘Slaying the Opioid Problem’ or S.T.O.P, is aimed at educating and assisting folks who may have addiction issues or may know someone who needs help.

The team also did a survey of the school and found that nearly 92% of teachers knew a child or children that are currently affected by drug abuse or have been affected by drug abuse in the past.

“Our group is passionate about this because there’s a lot of drug usage and opioid usage,” said Penix.

Some children on the team have also been affected by drug abuse and addiction themselves, furthering the passion for the project.

“My dad and my papaw, they were once addicted to drugs,” said Jude. “My dad almost died, too, because of drugs.”

The program and website focuses on battling the opioid epidemic in Appalachia and has garnered attention and drawn in more than 4,500 visitors.

“We went up to over one thousand viewers in the first few weeks,” said Ratliff. “It’s not even been up a month and they’re already over 4,500.”

Ratliff said if you would like to check out the S.T.O.P website, make sure to leave suggestions and comments in the exit survey to let the team know how they can make the website better and more helpful.

