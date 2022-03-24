Court documents give more details on what led to arrest in Bryan McCarty murder case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve obtained court documents that provide more details on what led to an arrest in the murder of a well-known Laurel County businessman.

Bryan McCarty was shot three times inside his home back in September 2021.

Wednesday, deputies arrested his girlfriend, 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky, on charges of murder, forgery and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Strelsky’s arrest warrant, investigators say cell phone records place her at the scene of the crime the day of the murder.

McCarty was expected at a business meeting the day investigators say he died. The warrant says Strelsky went in his place and wrote a check to close a real estate sale. Deputies say she didn’t have permission to do so.

According to the warrant, she told police McCarty called her and said he could not make that meeting she went to in his place. Investigators believe he was killed just minutes before the meeting happened.

The document also said Strelsky used her phone to search Google to find out how much damage a .22 caliber bullet would do to the human body.

Strelsky is currently being held on $500,000 bond. She will be arraigned in Laurel District Court Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder, forgery, and tampering with physical evidence. (Laurel County Detention Center)

