Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Joseph Steele, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, and his family received the gift a lifetime Thursday morning.

The family received the keys to their mortgage-free home in Flatwoods, donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“I just never thought this would happen,” said Joseph’s wife Sherri Lee.

Joseph was in the middle of the enlistment process during his senior year of high school when the events of September 11 took place. He enlisted in the Washington Air National Guard in October 2001.

He’s from military family; his family’s military history can be dated back to before the War of 1812.

It was during his deployment to Iraq that he was wounded-in-action when the vehicle he was driving ran over an improvised explosive device that exploded. He is the recipient of the Purple Heart for the wounds he suffered that day. In 2018, after 17 years of continued service across the Washington Air National Guard, United States Army & Louisiana Army National Guard, he retired from the military.

His family has lived in multiple states and bounced from house to house.

“I’m 17 and since 2010 we’ve moved 17 times,” said Joseph’s daughter Josie.

He wanted to create stability for his family, so he started applying to the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program.

“Every home we’ve ever lived in we’ve always tried to make it a home, but it was with the understanding that this was a rent property. You want to have stability for your family, something long-term,” Sherri said.

They were declined multiple times.

“At some point when you get declined, you tell yourself there’s gotta be a reason because if you don’t you’re just going to stop applying,” Joseph said. “The reason we were declined in the past was because we needed this house. This was for us.”

They held on to hope, which made walking through their front door for the first time, even more special.

“It’s just given us a way of life that we’ve been wanting for so long but we haven’t been able to have,” said Sherri.

Their lives have been full of struggles and trials, as Joseph struggles with his disabilities.

“We worked for a few years trying to get the diagnosis, and then they said he’s narcoleptic with cataplexy,” said Sherri.

She stressed that it’s hard for veterans with disabilities that are not visual.

“They don’t feel like they’re deserving, but they are. Just because we can’t see a disability does not mean that this person is not suffering horribly on the inside,” she said. “He went through a lot, and he’s so deserving of everything he gets, and this is one of those amazing things.”

Now, they are ready for a new beginning, ready to create a lifetime of memories in the new house.

“That’s how I feel, we’re starting our life together,” said Sherri.

Every home recipient is provided with a family and financial mentor starting 3 years from the day they are awarded. The mentor works together with the family to develop a plan for their success, communicate monthly, review budgets, credit reports and savings goals.

Since 2010, Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states through their Homes4WoundedHeroes and Homes4GoldStars program.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 400 homes, valued at more than $60 million, to veterans in all 50 states and provided more than 40 payment-free vehicles and financial mentoring, valued at more than $1 million, to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families in collaboration with local dealerships.

