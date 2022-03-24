Advertisement

Bridge replacement project to start in Leslie County

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a bridge replacement project would be starting soon in Leslie County.

The project will be replacing Asher’s Cam Road Bridge, which is located off KY 1780.

Replacement work is scheduled to start Monday, March 28 and last until May 6.

KYTC officials said a temporary diversion will be built for the route and will open on April 2.

