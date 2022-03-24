Breezy conditions continue, cool down on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a very mild day on Wednesday, the temperatures will start to slide as we head toward the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some stray rain chances possible at times. It will stay breezy with winds gusting up to 20mph out of the southwest. We will get to around 60 for a high.

Tonight, we should see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Some better rain chances come into play on Friday, but they should still be scattered. Temperatures will continue to cool down too. We should only get to around 50 for a high. Rain chances continue Friday night and could mix with some snow at times as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Scattered chances continue on Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid-40s and will drop to around 30 overnight

The end of the weekend looks somewhat better with a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.